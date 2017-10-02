Interesting facts about Kosova

Kosova, self-declared independent country in the Balkans region of Europe. Although the United States and most members of the European Union (EU) recognized Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, Serbia, Russia, and a significant number of other countries—including several EU members—did not. Given this lack of international consensus, Kosovo was not immediately admitted to the United Nations (UN). In 2010 the International Court of Justice ruled that Kosovo’s declaration of independence did not violate international law, but Serbia rejected that decision.
The name Kosovo is derived from a Serbian place-name meaning ‘field of blackbirds’. After serving as the centre of a medieval Serbian empire, Kosovo was ruled by the Ottoman Empire from the mid-15th to the early 20th century, a period when Islam grew in importance and the population of Albanian speakers in the region increased. In the early 20th century Kosovo was incorporated into Serbia (later part of Yugoslavia). By the second half of the century, the largely Muslim ethnic Albanians outnumbered the predominantly Eastern Orthodox Serbs in Kosovo, and interethnic tensions frequently roiled the province.
In 1998 an ethnic Albanian-led secessionist rebellion escalated into an international crisis (see Kosovo conflict), which culminated in 1999 in an air bombardment of Yugoslavia—by then a rump of the former federal state, comprising only Serbia and Montenegro—by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO). Following the restoration of peace, Kosovo was administered by the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo. Throughout this period—in the course of which Yugoslavia changed its name to Serbia and Montenegro (2003) and then separated into those independent states (2006)—Serbia continued to consider Kosovo part of its territory. Nevertheless, under UN supervision, Kosovo developed the structures of an independent country, and in February 2008 it formally declared independence from Serbia. An EU mission charged with overseeing police, judicial, and customs activities largely replaced the UN presence later that year. Pristina (Albanian: Prishtinë; Serbian: Priština) is the capital and largest city.
Land
A landlocked country, Kosovo is bordered by Serbia to the north and east, Macedonia to the south, Albania to the west, and Montenegro to the northwest. Kosovo, about the same size as Jamaica or Lebanon, is the smallest country in the Balkans.
Relief, drainage, and soils
The borders of Kosovo are largely mountainous, characterized by sharp peaks and narrow valleys. The Sharr (Serbian: Šar) Mountains lie along the southern border with Macedonia, while the Kopaonik Mountains are situated along the northeastern border with Serbia. The highest point is Mount Gjeravica (Ðeravica), at 8,714 feet (2,656 metres), on the western border with Albania. The interior terrain comprises high plains and rolling hills; about three-fourths of the country lies between about 1,600 and 5,000 feet (500 and 1,500 metres) above sea level. Limestone caves are found in several parts of the country.
A range of hills running north-south through central Kosovo separates the Kosovo Plain in the east from the Dukagjin (Metohija) Plain in the west. These plains constitute the country’s two main basins. The Kosovo Plain is drained by the northward-flowing Sitnicë (Sitnica) River, a tributary of the Ibër (Ibar) River. The Dukagjin Plain is drained by the southward-flowing Drini i Bardhë, or White Drin (Beli Drim). The soils of the plains are among the most fertile in the Balkans and support the cultivation of grains, fruits, and vegetables.
Climate
In general, Kosovo has a moderate continental climate, although the proximity of the Mediterranean Sea has a tempering effect, especially in the southwest. Summers are warm, with average high temperatures reaching the low 80s F (upper 20s C); average highs during the winter months are in the low 40s F (about 5 °C). The country receives more than 25 inches (650 mm) of precipitation annually, with significant snowfall occurring in the winter. Mountainous areas experience both colder temperatures and greater precipitation.
Plant and animal life
Despite its small area, Kosovo boasts a rich assortment of plant species, including about a dozen that are found only in Kosovo. Forests cover about two-fifths of the land, with oak trees predominating in lower elevations and pines growing in the mountains. Animal life is relatively diverse as well. Brown bears, Eurasian lynx, wildcats, gray wolves, foxes, chamois (a goatlike animal), roe deer, and red deer are among the mammals that inhabit the mountainous border regions. More than 200 species of birds live in Kosovo or migrate there seasonally. Among them are the Old World blackbirds for which Kosovo Polje (“Field of the Blackbirds”), site of the 1389 Battle of Kosovo, was named.
Ethnic groups
In the second half of the 20th century, as a result of Serbian out-migration and higher Albanian birth rates, there was a dramatic shift in the ethnic composition of Kosovo. The Albanian share of the population rose from about half in 1946 to about four-fifths by the 1990s. Meanwhile, the proportion of Serbs fell to less than one-fifth. After the Kosovo conflict of 1998–99, additional Serbs emigrated. Thus, in the early 21st century, the population makeup was approximately nine-tenths Albanian and less than one-tenth Serb, with the remainder comprising Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims), traditionally itinerant peoples (i.e., Roma and two other groups, Ashkali and Egyptians [also called Balkan Egyptians], that are commonly classified as Roma but regard themselves as distinct), Turks, Gorani (a Muslim South Slavic people), Croats, and Montenegrins. The Serbs are concentrated in northern Kosovo, particularly in Mitrovicë (Mitrovica), as well as around Shtërpcë (Štrpce), on the Macedonian border.
Languages
Albanian and Serbian are the official languages of Kosovo. According to the 2008 constitution, Turkish, Bosnian, and Romany also have official status in relevant municipalities. The Albanian spoken in Kosovo is a subvariety of the Gheg dialect; it is commonly known as kosovarce. Standard literary Albanian is used in written communication and in the broadcast media. Serbo-Croatian, also known as Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian (BCS), is the language spoken by Serbs, Bosniaks, Croats, and Montenegrins. However, speakers of BCS tend to refer to their own language as Serbian, Bosnian, Croatian, or Montenegrin, depending on their ethnicity, and consider it to be distinct from the other groups’ languages, despite mutual intelligibility. The Roma speak Serbian or Romany, while the Ashkali and the Egyptians speak Albanian. Turkish is spoken by the Turks as well as by some Albanians. The Gorani people speak their own South Slavic dialect, akin to BCS and Macedonian.
Religion
Kosovo does not have an official religion. More than nine-tenths of the people, including most Albanians, are Muslim. A significant proportion of Muslims are only nominally so; many do not regularly attend mosque services, although fasting for Ramadan is widely practiced. Most of the Serbs and some Roma are Eastern Orthodox. A small minority of the population, consisting mainly of Albanians and Croats, are Roman Catholic.
Despite early competition with Roman Catholicism, Eastern Orthodoxy became the predominant faith in Kosovo in the Middle Ages, when the region was the centre of a Serbian empire. In the 13th century Peć (Albanian: Pejë) was established as a Serbian Orthodox archbishopric, and in the 14th century it was raised to the status of autonomous patriarchate. This historical importance helps to explain the special role that Kosovo plays in Serbian tradition. Islam arrived with the conquering Ottoman Turks, who, from the mid-15th century, controlled the region for more than four centuries. Although much of the population eventually became Muslim, the region retained its Orthodox heritage, and the patriarchate was restored from 1557 to 1766. The lack of religious tension during much of the Ottoman period may be explained in part by the concessions offered to Muslim converts and in part by the attitude of many peasants, who welcomed diverse forms of religious ritual as means to ward off evil. Thus, converted Muslims often maintained certain Christian practices, leading to religious syncretism.
Settlement patterns
Kosovo is more densely populated than its neighbours. More than half the population lives in rural areas, mainly in small villages in the central plains and on the lower slopes of the mountains. Some rural Kosovars practice transhumance—the seasonal movement of livestock between low and high altitudes—and spend the summers in huts in mountain pastures. The principal cities are the capital, Pristina(Albanian: Prishtinë; Serbian: Priština), and Prizren, Ferizaj (Uroševac), Mitrovicë (Mitrovica), Gjakovë (Ðakovica), Pejë (Peć), and Gjilan (Gnjilane). There was a considerable shift in settlement throughout Kosovo after the 1998–99 conflict, when a substantial percentage of homes were damaged or destroyed.
Demographic trends
The population is fairly young: roughly one-quarter of Kosovars are under age 15, and less than one-tenth are over 65. In the early 21st century it was estimated that about a half million Kosovars lived abroad, notably in Germany, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and North America. A significant portion of emigrants were Serbs, many of whom left Kosovo for Serbia.
Economy
Kosovo has long been one of the poorest, least-developed regions of the Balkans. During the second half of the 20th century, when Kosovo was a part of the republic of Serbia, a number of the Yugoslav republics objected to the federal economic support given to Kosovo. This controversy ultimately contributed to the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1991. Following the 1998–99 conflict, Kosovo’s economy was boosted by the large installation of international administrators. In addition, the use of the euro—which Kosovo unofficially adopted in 2002 and continued to use after declaring independence in 2008—helped to bridle inflation. Although the postindependence government worked to strengthen the market economy, particularly by privatizing state-controlled businesses, Kosovo continued to rely heavily on remittances from Kosovars working abroad as well as on international aid. Moreover, the economy has been highly susceptible to fluctuations in prices for imported commodities—especially food and fuel—on which Kosovo remains dependent. Unemployment and poverty are still intractable problems. In the years immediately following independence, about two-fifths of the labour force was unemployed, with rural areas especially affected, and about one-third of Kosovo’s citizens lived below the poverty line. This rampant poverty and unemployment fostered a significant black market.
Agriculture, forestry, and fishing
About half of Kosovo’s area is agricultural land, worked mostly in family plots for subsistence. Kosovo is not self-sufficient in food production, however. Before 1999 agriculture accounted for one-third of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). A decade later it accounted for just over one-tenth. About half the farmland is used for growing grains, mainly wheat and corn (maize), as well as potatoes, berries, and peppers. Pastures and meadows constitute most of the remainder. The high cost of agricultural machinery, seeds, and fertilizers has inhibited the increase of agricultural production. Industrial pollution of soil and water also poses a serious problem in many areas. Most of the timber harvested is used for fuel. Fisheries are most developed in western Kosovo, notably in Istog (Istok).
Resources and power
Kosovo has been a mining centre since pre-Roman times, but today mining constitutes only a tiny portion of the GDP. Mineral resources include ferronickel, nonferrous metals, and asphalt. There are also significant, nearly unexploited reserves of lignite.
Kosovo imports much of its electricity. Although the country has several power plants, domestic production has been hampered by outdated technology and insufficient investment. Some municipalities employ fuel oil–based district heating, whereby a central plant distributes heat to numerous buildings.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing and other secondary industries account for roughly one-fifth of the GDP. Kosovo produces construction materials, food and beverages, leather, machinery, and appliances. Metal processing is important as well. Kosovo has a long tradition of handicraft production, especially in and around Prizren, Pejë (Peć), and Gjakovë (Ðakovica). Notable handicrafts include silver filigree, woodwork (especially carved doors and ceilings), wool textiles and carpets, and copper and clay household goods.
Finance
Prior to independence the Yugoslav or Serbian dinar was the official currency. Until 2002 the deutsche mark also was used—unofficially, as many Kosovars working in western Europe sent money back home to support their families. In 2002, while still a part of Serbia, Kosovo unofficially began using the euro. The euro became the official currency in 2008, although the Serbian dinar remains in use among Serbs. In 2009 Kosovo joined the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The independent Central Bank of the Republic of Kosovo oversees the financial system.
Trade
In the opening decade of the 21st century, Kosovo’s trade deficit grew substantially. The deficit remained large after independence, as Kosovo had to import much of its food, fuel, and machinery—mostly from Macedonia, Serbia, Germany, Turkey, and China. Kosovo’s exports, predominantly scrap metal, went mainly to Italy, India, Albania, and Macedonia. Kosovo became a party to the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) in 2006; however, Serbia, also a CEFTA member, refused to recognize Kosovo as an independent trading partner.
Services
The service sector accounts for the majority of the GDP. Public administration, financial services, and domestic trade are major components of this sector. Prior to the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, tourism in Kosovo centred on the medieval Serbian Orthodox monasteries at Deçan (Dečani), Pejë (Peć), and Pristina. The building of a tourist industry has been a priority of the postindependence government.
Labour and taxation
The labour force is concentrated in the service sector, particularly in public services. Small and family-owned businesses are also prevalent. The remainder of the employed population works mainly in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and mining.
The postindependence government implemented tax laws aimed at strengthening the market economy and encouraging foreign investment. Individual and corporate income taxes were lowered, and a value-added tax and other excises were raised.
Transportation and telecommunications
The needs of the UN mission in Kosovo led to improvement of Kosovo’s road system following the 1998–99 conflict. Good roads now connect all the major cities. In addition, a highway linking Kosovo with the Adriatic Sea, via Albania, opened in 2010. Many minor village roads remain unpaved, however. Bus and public minivan services are widespread. Although the first railway line through Kosovo was opened in 1874, the rail network is relatively limited. Rail lines connect Pejë (Peć) and Pristina within Kosovo and provide a link between Pristina and Skopje, Maced. An international airport outside Pristina offers frequent connections to Tirana, Alb., and other European airports, notably Vienna, Austria, and Ljubljana, Slvn. The airport in Skopje, which serves a greater number of destinations, is not far from Kosovo’s southern border.
Telecommunications is one of the most important and profitable industries in Kosovo. Internet use, aided by the presence of Internet cafés in urban areas, is widespread. Multiple providers offer mobile phone services to a growing number of subscribers, while a declining number of households use landline telephones. Upon independence, Kosovo was confronted with several problems in the area of communications. For instance, landline calls to Kosovo continued to require Serbia’s country calling code, while various other country codes had to be used for mobile phone calls. In addition, the Kosovar authorities dismantled some cellular towers in Serb enclaves that had been operated by companies in Serbia, leaving many people without service.
Constitutional framework
In 1971 amendments to the Yugoslav constitution granted Serbia’s two autonomous provinces, Kosovo and Vojvodina, nearly equal status with the six republics of Yugoslavia. In 1974 a new Yugoslav constitution enshrined the provinces’ equal status and gave them the right to issue their own constitutions. However, following the rise to power of Slobodan Milošević (president of Serbia from 1989), the government in Belgrade revoked the provinces’ autonomy and retook political control. Kosovo thus was administered by Serbia until the conflict of 1998–99, after which Serbian and Yugoslav forces withdrew and the UN oversaw the installment of an interim administration. Under the guidance of the UN mission, Kosovar Albanians established central and municipal government institutions, while the UN worked to resolve Kosovo’s future status. Multilateral talks on the subject led to a plan—developed by UN special envoy Martti Ahtisaari and supported by Kosovar Albanians—whereby Kosovo would eventually gain independence. But because Serbia strongly opposed the idea of Kosovar independence, Russia blocked UN approval of the Ahtisaari Plan in 2007. Further talks failed to produce any agreement, and on Feb. 17, 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence. That April a Kosovar assembly approved a constitution, which took effect on June 15, 2008.
Although the constitution granted local self-government to Kosovo’s Serb communities and offered special protection for Serb cultural and religious sites, many Serbs rejected both the declaration of independence and the new government. Numerous Serbs boycotted subsequent elections, preferring to support the parallel administrative structures organized by Serb groups and backed by Belgrade—structures that the Kosovar government deemed illegal.
According to the 2008 constitution, the executive branch of government is led by a president (head of state) and a prime minister (head of government). The president is elected by the Assembly of Kosovo for a five-year term, with the right to be reelected to one additional term. The president appoints the prime minister upon a recommendation by the majority party or coalition in the Assembly. The Assembly is a unicameral legislature composed of 120 deputies directly elected by voters for four-year terms. Of the 120 seats in the Assembly, 100 are distributed on the basis of proportional representation, at least 10 are guaranteed for Kosovar Serbs, and 10 are reserved for members of the Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim), Turkish, Roma, Ashkali, Egyptian, and Gorani communities.
Local government
Municipalities are the basic units of local government. Each municipality is administered by a mayor and a municipal assembly, elected every four years by proportional representation. Municipalities have the right to associate with each other and to participate in the selection of local police commanders. Some municipalities with predominantly Serb populations have special rights, such as the operation of a secondary health system, oversight of postsecondary education, and management of cultural and religious sites.
Justice
The Supreme Court of Kosovo is the highest judicial authority for all matters except constitutionalquestions, which are decided by the Constitutional Court. For the Supreme Court and lower courts of appeal, at least 15 percent of the judges must hail from minority communities. An independent judicial council ensures the impartiality of the judicial system. The judicial council also recommends candidates for the judiciary to the president of Kosovo, who makes the appointments.
Political process
Suffrage is universal from age 18. Kosovo’s Central Election Commission oversees elections. Postindependence political parties are split largely along ethnic lines. The two main Kosovar Albanian parties, the Democratic League of Kosovo (Lidhja Demokratike e Kosovës; LDK) and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (Partia Demokratike e Kosovës; PDK), formed independent Kosovo’s first coalition government, with Hashim Thaçi of the PDK as prime minister and Fatmir Sejdiu of the LDK as president. The LDK was organized as a response to Kosovo’s loss of autonomy in 1989. Headed by the Kosovar Albanian nationalist writer Ibrahim Rugova, the LDK in 1992 declared the creation of the Republic of Kosovo, which remained internationally unrecognized. After the 1998–99 conflict, the LDK was challenged by the newly formed PDK, led by Thaçi—a former leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a Kosovar Albanian guerrilla organization. There are a number of smaller Albanian parties, as well as several parties that represent the Serb, Bosniak, Roma, Turkish, and other communities.
Security
At the end of the conflict of 1998–99, the KLA agreed to demilitarize. Under the subsequent UN administration, many KLA members joined the Kosovo Protection Corps, a civilian emergency force. In 2009 the corps was replaced by the Kosovo Security Force, a multiethnic, civilian-controlled, lightly armed military organization. Law enforcement is the responsibility of the multiethnic Kosovo Police Service. A contingent of officials from the European Union monitored and temporarily assisted with policing in postindependence Kosovo.
Health and welfare
A public system provides subsidized health care to citizens. However, many public clinics suffer from limited or poorly maintained equipment and insufficient staff. More costly private clinics have increased in number. Life expectancy for men is about 70 years, which is just under the European average. For women in Kosovo, life expectancy is slightly higher but remains well below the European average of nearly 80.
In the postindependence era many public services in addition to health care—e.g., electricity, water supply, waste collection, and sewage disposal—required significant improvement. Water quality is poor in many urban areas, and most rural areas are not connected to any public water system.
Housing
Traditional homes in Kosovo were built to house large extended families. Albanians built houses of stone, known as kullas, that often featured an inner courtyard protected from outside view. Following the massive destruction that occurred during the 1998–99 conflict, more than 50,000 houses had to be rebuilt. Many of these newer buildings are taller than the traditional structures of the countryside, and they are still intended to house extended families.
Education
A small number of multiethnic schools were established after the 1998–99 conflict, but ethnic tensions jeopardized their success. At the primary and secondary levels, most children attend separate Albanian or Serb schools. The language divide between these groups is reinforced by vastly different lessons on geography and history. Due to a dearth of classrooms and qualified teachers, students in some schools attend one of several shifts each day. The University of Pristina, founded in 1970, is the major public university in Kosovo. It is now primarily an Albanian-language institution that also serves Albanian populations in Serbia, Macedonia, and Montenegro. The Serb component of the university relocated to Mitrovicë (Mitrovica) in the early 21st century; there it became known as the University of Mitrovica, although many Serbs continue to refer to it as the University of Pristina. The English-language American University in Kosovo is a private postsecondary institution that was founded in 2003. Although the literacy rate for both men and women is above 90 percent, it lags behind the nearly universal literacy predominant in the rest of Europe.
Cultural milieu
Traditional Kosovar society, for both Albanians and Serbs, has an important patriarchal tradition, with extended family members often living together in large groups. Family support networks remain very strong, even when some members live outside the country. Most business connections are made through these networks.
Reflecting Albanian customary law, blood feuds between families were a fairly common occurrence—especially in western Kosovo—until the 1990s, when University of Pristina professor Anton Çetta and other activists led an antivendetta campaign. The practice resurfaced, however, amid the political instability following the 1998–99 conflict.
Daily life and social customs
In Kosovo’s largely secular society, most people dress in Western clothing. Although Muslim women and girls generally do not wear head scarves, in 2009 the ministry of education banned them from schools, arousing controversy. Many older Albanian men still wear a traditional brimless white cap, or plis. For weddings, full traditional dress often is worn, particularly by women; these garments may be embroidered with silver.
Among the most popular traditional Albanian dishes are fli, a dish of pancakelike pastry layered with cream and yogurt, and pite, a phyllo pastry with cheese, meat, or vegetable filling. A distinctive dish is llokuma (sometimes translated as ‘wedding doughnuts’), deep-fried dough puffs eaten with yogurt and garlic or with honey. Baklava is the most common sweet to serve for special occasions.
Many of Kosovo’s seasonal rites originated in pagan times, and some later were integrated with the Christian and Islamic faiths. For instance, both Orthodox Christians and Muslims burn a Yule log about the time of the winter solstice. For Orthodox Christians, it is a Christmas Eve tradition (celebrated on January 6, according to the Orthodox liturgical calendar). For Muslims the log is known as the buzm. In the Orthodox community, Christmas is surpassed in significance by Easter. Among Muslims, Ramadan is the most important celebration. A popular springtime holiday, St. George’s Day (Albanian: Shëngjergji), is celebrated by members of all faiths. In fall, Kosovar Albanians observe Thanksgiving Day (Darka e Lamës).
The arts
Heroic epics and ballads as well as oral prose traditionally played an important part in relaying the history and myths associated with the ethnic groups of Kosovo. Recitation often was accompanied by the sounds of traditional instruments—such as the single-stringed gusla (Albanian: lahuta; Serbian: gusle) or, among Albanians, the larger two-stringed çifteli. These stories and songs remain important underpinnings of ethnic identity for both Albanians and Serbs. Traditional dances, often circle dances, are still performed as well, often by single-sex groups.
One of the earliest examples of art identified within Kosovo is a 6,000-year-old small terra-cotta figure known as the Goddess on the Throne. Discovered near Pristina in the mid-20th century, it serves as a symbol of Kosovo. Kosovo is rich in folk art dating from the more recent past as well. Snake symbols are a common feature of Albanian architecture and decoration, and a pagan belief that snakes protect households survives to the present day. One of the best-known Kosovar artists of the late 20th and early 21st centuries is Sokol Beqiri, whose works include provocative photography, video, and performance pieces.
In the late 19th century, especially after the founding of the Albanian League (the first Albanian nationalist organization; also called the League of Prizren) in 1878, a number of Albanian literary figures advocated for independence from the Ottoman Empire. However, there was relatively little written literature in the Albanian language until the 20th century. Albanian literature in Kosovo proceeded to develop differently than it did in Albania, where the communist government imposed more severe ideological constraints. Among the best-known Kosovar Albanian writers of the 20th and 21st centuries are the novelist, playwright, and poet Eqrem Basha; the poet and critic Sabri Hamiti; the poet Ali Podrimja; the scholar, novelist, and political figure Rexhep Qosja; the novelist Zejnullah Rrahmani; the poet Azem Shkreli; and the poet, doctor, and political activist Flora Brovina, who gained renown during her imprisonment by Yugoslav authorities in 1999–2000. Among Kosovar Serb writers, the 20th-century novelist and literary critic Vukašin Filipović was respected by the Albanian and Serb communities alike.
In the years following the 1998–99 conflict, Kosovo’s young population helped to revive the arts scene. Pristina in particular became a vibrant centre for art, drama, and music. Folk, classical, and contemporary popular music thrived.
Cultural institutions
Among Kosovo’s most significant historic sites are the medieval Serbian Orthodox monasteries of Dečani (Albanian: Deçan), Gračanica (Graçanica; near Pristina), and Peć (Pejë), as well as the Church of the Virgin of Ljeviša (near Prizren). In 2004 the Dečani monastery was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site; the others were inscribed in 2006. Two of the oldest Muslim sites are the 15th-century Çarshia and Mbretit (Fatih) mosques in Pristina. During the 1998–99 conflict, dozens of Muslim sites were destroyed, including the 18th-century Red Mosque in Pejë and the Ottoman-era bazaar in Gjakovë (Ðakovica). Following the conflict, revenge attacks damaged or destroyed a number of Orthodox churches, although the World Heritage sites survived.
Pristina is home to the Kosovo Museum (2002), the Academy of Sciences and Arts (1975), and the National Theatre (1946; originally located in Prizren). Construction of an opera house, named after the pre-independence Kosovar Albanian leader Ibrahim Rugova, began in the capital in 2009. Many of Kosovo’s cultural and archaeological artifacts remain in Belgrade, Serb., where they were taken prior to the 1998–99 conflict.
Sports and recreation
Skiing, football (soccer), basketball, wrestling, table tennis, and judo are among the sports popular in Kosovo. However, because Kosovo’s independence was not universally recognized, the International Olympic Committee and a number of other international sports organizations denied Kosovar applications for membership. In the early 21st century, ski resorts were under repair following years of neglect and war damage. Kosovo created a network of protected natural areas, including Sharr Mountains National Park, located along the border with Macedonia.
Media and publishing
Freedom of the press was enshrined in the 2008 constitution. The publicly funded broadcaster Radio Television Kosovo provides television and radio programming, primarily in the Albanian language. There are also a number of privately owned television and radio broadcasters. The major newspaper is the Albanian-language Koha Ditore (‘The Daily Times’); other Albanian publications include Zëri (‘The Voice’), Kosova Sot (‘Kosovo Today’), and Epoka e Re (‘The New Epoch’). The Serb community relies on Serbian-language media from local outlets as well as from Serbia.
History
A broad treatment of the history of the Kosovo region, from the medieval era to the present, follows. For earlier history and for further discussion of the historical Albanian and Serb populations, see Balkans, Albania, and Serbia.
From late antiquity through the late Middle Ages, much of the Balkans lay within the borderlands of the Byzantine Empire. South Slav peoples, including the Serbs, settled throughout the peninsula from the 6th century ce forward. Meanwhile, an ethnically and linguistically distinct Albanian settlement already had begun to develop in the southwest, in what is now Albania. As Byzantine power waned, the Kosovo region became by the later Middle Ages the centre of the Serbian empire under the Nemanjić dynasty. By available accounts, its population was overwhelmingly Serb but did include a small Albanian minority. Between the mid-12th and the mid-14th century the region was richly endowed with Serbian Orthodox sites, such as the Dečani Monastery (Deçan Monastery; 1327–35) with its more than 1,000 frescoes.
Ottoman rule
In 1389 at the Battle of Kosovo, fought just west of Pristina, an army of the Turkish Ottoman Empiredefeated a force of Serbs and their allies. By the mid-15th century the Turks had established direct rule over all of Serbia, including Kosovo. In the centuries after the Ottoman victory, a significant portion of Kosovo’s Orthodox Serb inhabitants emigrated northward and westward to other territories, while some converted to Islam. Following the repulse of an Austrian invasion in 1690, during which many Serbs sided with the invaders, an estimated 30,000–40,000 Serbs joined their patriarch in retreating with the Austrian army.
The ethnic balance of the region was changing in favour of Albanian speakers, although it is not clear that they constituted a majority until the 18th century. The abolition in 1766 of the Serbian Orthodox patriarchate at Peć (Pejë) substantially diminished the importance of Kosovo as a Serbian cultural centre. Nevertheless, Kosovo came to symbolize Serbia’s golden age of national greatness. A tradition of epic poetry emerged, in which Kosovo represented Serbs’ national suffering and aspirations. At the same time, ethnic Albanians increasingly identified with the region, and by the late 19th century Prizren had become an important centre of Albanian culture and ethnic identity.
Kosovo in Yugoslavi
Serbia, which had won independence from the Ottoman Empire early in the 19th century, regained control of Kosovo in 1912, following the First Balkan War, but lost it again in 1915, during World War I. An occupation divided between Austria-Hungary and Bulgaria ended in 1918, leaving Kosovo to be incorporated into the new Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes (later renamed Yugoslavia) as a part of Serbia. The advancing Serbian army forced thousands of Kosovar Albanians to flee during 1918–20, and many eventually emigrated to what became Turkey. The new Belgrade government then aided the migration of Serb colonists to Kosovo, despite some resistance from Kosovar Albanians. The Serbs’ numbers increased, but they remained a minority. During World War II, after the Axis powers occupied Yugoslavia in 1941, Kosovo was united with neighbouring Albania under Italian control. Kosovar Albanians then drove out or killed thousands of the interwar Serb colonists.
With the retreat of Axis forces in 1944, ethnic Albanians who wanted Kosovo to remain united with Albania staged a revolt, which was crushed by the Partisan army of Yugoslavia’s new communist government. The postwar government of the new federal Yugoslavia granted Kosovo the status of an autonomous region (and later autonomous province) within the republic of Serbia, but it also continued to suppress nationalist sentiments among Kosovar Albanians.
From the mid-1960s, however, the Yugoslav government followed policies that acknowledged Albanian ethnic identity and enabled Albanians to advance in provincial and federal administrations. This “Albanization” of the province was also stimulated by the increasing departure of Serbs for Serbia proper. As a result of Serb migration and higher Albanian birth rates, the Albanian share of the population rose from half in 1946 to three-fourths in 1981 and to four-fifths in 1991, by which time the proportion of Serbs had fallen to less than one-fifth.
Under the Yugoslav constitution enacted in 1974, Kosovo’s status as an autonomous province was that of a republic in all but name. Yet sharp rises in international energy prices in 1973 and 1979 placed growing strain on the Yugoslav economy, and conflict deepened among republics over the issue of aid to underdeveloped regions, notably Kosovo. Within the province itself, starting with a student protest in Pristina, there was serious civil disorder in several cities during 1981. The demonstrations spread primarily in response to the authorities’ use of lethal force against the protesters, which resulted in a contested number of deaths.
In the intense process of inter-republic bargaining for economic and political advantage, politicians in Serbia began to resent the ability of the Kosovars to act together with representatives of other Yugoslav republics, even against Serbian interests. The indignation felt by Serbs over the situation in Kosovo was capitalized on by Slobodan Milošević, a rising politician whose manipulation of Serb grievances helped him to become leader of Serbia’s communist party in 1987 and president of the Serbian republic in 1989. Having gained control of the communist leadership not only in Serbia but also in the autonomous provinces of Vojvodina and Kosovo and the republic of Montenegro—i.e., four of Yugoslavia’s eight constituent communist parties—Milošević threatened to dominate the government of Yugoslavia. Soon after becoming president, Milošević stripped Kosovo of its autonomy, and Serbia took direct control of the province’s administration. After the province’s ethnic Albanians staged violent protests over these measures, Milošević sent Yugoslav military units to Kosovo in 1990, dissolved the province’s assembly, and closed schools teaching in the Albanian language. In an officially unrecognized referendum held in September that year, the Kosovars voted overwhelmingly to secede from Serbia and Yugoslavia.
The cost to the Yugoslav government in economic aid to the province and the toughness of Serbia’s response to Kosovar Albanian nationalism were among the contributing causes of the breakup of the federal Yugoslav state in 1991. In 1992 a new Yugoslav state was created; it consisted of only Serbia and Montenegro (the name by which it was later known, during 2003–06, before the two component republics separated) and was dominated by the Milošević regime. Kosovo’s Albanians, faced with the Belgrade government’s evident willingness to use military force against them, adopted a course of passive, nonviolent resistance to Serbian control. Under the leadership of the pacifist Ibrahim Rugova, they organized their own network of Albanian-language schools and other civil institutions.
The Kosovar Albanians became increasingly frustrated by the failure of their noncooperation campaign to win for them independence or even autonomy from the Serb-dominated Yugoslav government. Though most Albanians remained committed to nonviolence, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a small ethnic Albanian guerrilla organization that emerged in 1996, began attacking Serbian police and officials in Kosovo. The KLA stepped up its attacks in 1997 with arms obtained in Albania, prompting the Yugoslav military, largely a Serbian force, to stage a major crackdown in the rebel-held Drenica region in early 1998. The brutality of this campaign drove hundreds of new recruits into the KLA’s ranks, and by summer widespread fighting had broken out between the KLA and heavily armed Yugoslav forces, Serbian police, and Serbian paramilitary groups. Yugoslav military tactics also drove thousands of ethnic Albanian villagers from their homes, and by late summer the plight of these refugees had become a source of serious international concern.
International negotiators, especially from the United States, met repeatedly with Yugoslav and Kosovar Albanian representatives in an attempt to end the Kosovo conflict. A cease-fire agreement negotiated in November 1998 broke down by the end of the year, when the Yugoslav army launched a major offensive against the KLA. Talks held at Rambouillet, France, in February 1999 secured no results by mid-March, and NATO soon began an aerial bombardment of selected Serb targets in Serbia and Kosovo. Yugoslav and Serbian forces responded by initiating a widespread campaign of ethnic cleansing against Kosovar Albanians that by June had driven hundreds of thousands of refugees into neighbouring Albania, Macedonia, and Montenegro. The NATO bombardment continued until June, when a peace agreement called for the withdrawal of Yugoslav and Serbian forces from Kosovo and their replacement by NATO peacekeeping troops.
Beginning in mid-1999, the United Nations (UN) sponsored an interim administration in Kosovo. As the terms of the peace agreement were being carried out, Kosovar refugees began returning to the province, and the remaining Serbs—sometimes facing sporadic reprisals—began to flee the region. The Serb share of the population then fell below 10 percent.
Self-declared independence
Talks initiated by the UN in 2005 on the future of Kosovo led in 2007 to a plan, submitted by UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari, that laid the groundwork for self-rule but stopped just short of full independence. Rapid endorsement of the plan by Kosovar Albanians was countered with intransigent opposition from the Serbian government. Months of further talks between Serbian and Kosovar leaders failed to resolve Kosovo’s future status, and by early 2008 Kosovo was determined to secede.
On February 17, 2008, Kosovo formally declared independence. Serbia, backed by Russia, called the declaration illegal. Serbs living in Kosovo largely opposed Kosovar independence as well; they soon elected their own assembly as a direct challenge to Kosovo’s new constitution, which took effect in June. In October the UN General Assembly, following a request by Serbia, submitted the question of the legality of Kosovo’s independence to the International Court of Justice. Meanwhile, Russian objections postponed the withdrawal of the UN mission, which ultimately was expected to transfer its powers of oversight to the European Union (EU). The EU finally deployed its mission, known as Eulex, in December. Eulex, made up of about 2,000 officials from a number of European countries, would oversee police, judicial, and customs activities in Kosovo.
In November 2009, in what many viewed as a test of its commitment to democracy, Kosovo held its first elections since independence. International monitors determined that the process, conducted on the municipal level, was peaceful and, in general, fair, despite the refusal of many of the remaining Serbs to participate. By 2010 a new World Bank loan promised to address the problem of real estate registry (a proper system was needed to ensure transparent property transactions and to protect minority property rights), but a June report of the Council of Europe expressed continuing international concern over the wider judicial reform that would be needed to establish the rule of law. The same concerns informed the decision of the EU to extend the Eulex mission for two years, through mid-2012. The July 2010 decision of the International Court of Justice to recognize Kosovo’s declaration of independence was expected to strengthen the determination of the Kosovar Albanian government and the Eulex authorities, as well to consolidate Kosovo’s sovereignty within its declared borders—largely if not unanimously recognized by the international community.
Meanwhile, the status of the small Serb minority remained unsettled, and the government in Pristina continued to face difficulty in establishing authority over the Serb-dominated areas north of the Ibër (Ibar) River. Obviously unsettled as well were relations with Serbia, still a major trading partner. However, Serbia’s support of a UN resolution passed in September 2010, which called for EU-mediated talks between Serbia and Kosovo, offered some hope for the normalization of relations.
Kosovo’s level of unemployment continued to exceed 40 percent, but economic growth persisted—although at a reduced pace given the international financial crisis that began in 2008 and the attendant drop in remittances sent back from abroad. Still missing was sizeable direct foreign investment, which at some point will be needed to replace the substantial aid—more than $3 billion since 1999—provided by the United States and Europe. A young population and a variety of mineral deposits are nonetheless resources to be tapped if Kosovo’s political leadership can respond to the challenges of domestic reform and international accommodation.
In November 2010 the Assembly of Kosovo overwhelmingly passed a motion of no confidence in the country’s minority government, led by Prime Minister Hashim Thaçi of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (Partia Demokratike e Kosovës; PDK), prompting the dissolution of the body and the scheduling of elections. The fall of the government followed the September resignation of Pres. Fatmir Sejdiu, who in October withdrew his Democratic League of Kosovo (Lidhja Demokratike e Kosovës; LDK) from the coalition that had governed Kosovo since independence. The elections, held in December 2010, returned the PDK to power, and Thaçi remained prime minister. Although there were reports of widespread voting irregularities, a revote in January 2011 affirmed the earlier results.
Unrest continued in northern Kosovo throughout 2011, as ethnic Serbs, with the support of Serbia, created parallel institutions in defiance of the Kosovar government in Pristina. EU police and some 6,000 NATO troops maintained an uneasy peace in the region, and tensions sometimes erupted into violence. Nevertheless, negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia continued throughout the year in an effort to normalize relations between them. Although the unemployment rate in Kosovo approached 50 percent and organized crime and corruption remained endemic problems, the European Commission determined in late 2012 that the country had made sufficient progress to begin negotiations for a Stabilisation and Association Agreement—a critical step toward accession to the EU. In April 2013 Kosovo and Serbia reached a milestone agreement that granted a degree of autonomy to ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo in exchange for de facto recognition of Kosovo’s authority in the region. Serbian negotiators stopped short of recognizing Kosovo’s independence, however.
Political gridlock following a general election in June 2014 hampered the EU reform agenda, and six months passed before a new government could be formed. A compromise between the LDK and PDK was reached in December, whereby LDK leader Isa Mustafa was made prime minister. Thaçi was named deputy prime minister and foreign minister, with both parties agreeing that he would become president in 2016, upon the conclusion of Atifete Jahjaga’s term in that office.
In August 2015 Kosovo and Serbia made great strides in normalizing their relations. The two countries concluded negotiations that addressed energy and telecommunications issues, with Kosovo gaining its own international telephone prefix, and Serb communities within Kosovo being granted a measure of autonomy. Backlash against the EU-brokered deal was intense, and in October opposition lawmakers set off tear-gas canisters on the floor of parliament in protest. Later that month Kosovo concluded a long-desired Stabilization and Association Agreement with the EU. Although EU officials stated that additional political and economic reforms would be necessary before full accession could be considered, some $700 million in developmental aid was made available to Kosovo to achieve those goals. /Encyclopædia Britannica