Interesting facts about Kosova

Education

A small number of multiethnic schools were established after the 1998–99 conflict, but ethnic tensions jeopardized their success. At the primary and secondary levels, most children attend separate Albanian or Serb schools. The language divide between these groups is reinforced by vastly different lessons on geography and history. Due to a dearth of classrooms and qualified teachers, students in some schools attend one of several shifts each day. The University of Pristina, founded in 1970, is the major public university in Kosovo. It is now primarily an Albanian-language institution that also serves Albanian populations in Serbia, Macedonia, and Montenegro. The Serb component of the university relocated to Mitrovicë (Mitrovica) in the early 21st century; there it became known as the University of Mitrovica, although many Serbs continue to refer to it as the University of Pristina. The English-language American University in Kosovo is a private postsecondary institution that was founded in 2003. Although the literacy rate for both men and women is above 90 percent, it lags behind the nearly universal literacy predominant in the rest of Europe.

Freedom of the press was enshrined in the 2008 constitution. The publicly funded broadcaster Radio Television Kosovo provides television and radio programming, primarily in the Albanian language. There are also a number of privately owned television and radio broadcasters. The major newspaper is the Albanian-language Koha Ditore (‘The Daily Times’); other Albanian publications include Zëri (‘The Voice’), Kosova Sot (‘Kosovo Today’), and Epoka e Re (‘The New Epoch’). The Serb community relies on Serbian-language media from local outlets as well as from Serbia.

Skiing, football (soccer), basketball, wrestling, table tennis, and judo are among the sports popular in Kosovo. However, because Kosovo’s independence was not universally recognized, the International Olympic Committee and a number of other international sports organizations denied Kosovar applications for membership. In the early 21st century, ski resorts were under repair following years of neglect and war damage. Kosovo created a network of protected natural areas, including Sharr Mountains National Park, located along the border with Macedonia.

Pristina is home to the Kosovo Museum (2002), the Academy of Sciences and Arts (1975), and the National Theatre (1946; originally located in Prizren). Construction of an opera house, named after the pre-independence Kosovar Albanian leader Ibrahim Rugova, began in the capital in 2009. Many of Kosovo’s cultural and archaeological artifacts remain in Belgrade, Serb., where they were taken prior to the 1998–99 conflict.

Among Kosovo’s most significant historic sites are the medieval Serbian Orthodox monasteries of Dečani (Albanian: Deçan), Gračanica (Graçanica; near Pristina), and Peć (Pejë), as well as the Church of the Virgin of Ljeviša (near Prizren). In 2004 the Dečani monastery was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site ; the others were inscribed in 2006. Two of the oldest Muslim sites are the 15th-century Çarshia and Mbretit (Fatih) mosques in Pristina. During the 1998–99 conflict, dozens of Muslim sites were destroyed, including the 18th-century Red Mosque in Pejë and the Ottoman-era bazaar in Gjakovë (Ðakovica). Following the conflict, revenge attacks damaged or destroyed a number of Orthodox churches, although the World Heritage sites survived.

In the late 19th century, especially after the founding of the Albanian League (the first Albanian nationalist organization; also called the League of Prizren) in 1878, a number of Albanian literary figures advocated for independence from the Ottoman Empire. However, there was relatively little written literature in the Albanian language until the 20th century. Albanian literature in Kosovo proceeded to develop differently than it did in Albania, where the communist government imposed more severe ideological constraints. Among the best-known Kosovar Albanian writers of the 20th and 21st centuries are the novelist, playwright, and poet Eqrem Basha; the poet and critic Sabri Hamiti; the poet Ali Podrimja; the scholar, novelist, and political figure Rexhep Qosja; the novelist Zejnullah Rrahmani; the poet Azem Shkreli; and the poet, doctor, and political activist Flora Brovina, who gained renown during her imprisonment by Yugoslav authorities in 1999–2000. Among Kosovar Serb writers, the 20th-century novelist and literary critic Vukašin Filipović was respected by the Albanian and Serb communities alike.

One of the earliest examples of art identified within Kosovo is a 6,000-year-old small terra-cotta figure known as the Goddess on the Throne . Discovered near Pristina in the mid-20th century, it serves as a symbol of Kosovo. Kosovo is rich in folk art dating from the more recent past as well. Snake symbols are a common feature of Albanian architecture and decoration, and a pagan belief that snakes protect households survives to the present day. One of the best-known Kosovar artists of the late 20th and early 21st centuries is Sokol Beqiri, whose works include provocative photography, video, and performance pieces.

Heroic epics and ballads as well as oral prose traditionally played an important part in relaying the history and myths associated with the ethnic groups of Kosovo. Recitation often was accompanied by the sounds of traditional instruments—such as the single-stringed gusla (Albanian: lahuta; Serbian: gusle) or, among Albanians, the larger two-stringed çifteli. These stories and songs remain important underpinnings of ethnic identity for both Albanians and Serbs. Traditional dances, often circle dances, are still performed as well, often by single-sex groups.

Many of Kosovo’s seasonal rites originated in pagan times, and some later were integrated with the Christian and Islamic faiths. For instance, both Orthodox Christians and Muslims burn a Yule log about the time of the winter solstice. For Orthodox Christians, it is a Christmas Eve tradition (celebrated on January 6, according to the Orthodox liturgical calendar). For Muslims the log is known as the buzm. In the Orthodox community , Christmas is surpassed in significance by Easter . Among Muslims, Ramadan is the most important celebration. A popular springtime holiday, St. George’s Day (Albanian: Shëngjergji), is celebrated by members of all faiths. In fall, Kosovar Albanians observe Thanksgiving Day (Darka e Lamës).

Among the most popular traditional Albanian dishes are fli, a dish of pancakelike pastry layered with cream and yogurt, and pite, a phyllo pastry with cheese, meat, or vegetable filling. A distinctive dish is l lokuma (sometimes translated as ‘wedding doughnuts’), deep-fried dough puffs eaten with yogurt and garlic or with honey. Baklava is the most common sweet to serve for special occasions.

In Kosovo’s largely secular society, most people dress in Western clothing. Although Muslim women and girls generally do not wear head scarves, in 2009 the ministry of education banned them from schools, arousing controversy. Many older Albanian men still wear a traditional brimless white cap, or plis. For weddings, full traditional dress often is worn, particularly by women; these garments may be embroidered with silver.

Reflecting Albanian customary law, blood feuds between families were a fairly common occurrence—especially in western Kosovo—until the 1990s, when University of Pristina professor Anton Çetta and other activists led an antivendetta campaign. The practice resurfaced, however, amid the political instability following the 1998–99 conflict.

Traditional Kosovar society, for both Albanians and Serbs, has an important patriarchal tradition, with extended family members often living together in large groups. Family support networks remain very strong, even when some members live outside the country. Most business connections are made through these networks.

A broad treatment of the history of the Kosovo region, from the medieval era to the present, follows. For earlier history and for further discussion of the historical Albanian and Serb populations, see Balkans, Albania, and Serbia.

From late antiquity through the late Middle Ages, much of the Balkans lay within the borderlands of the Byzantine Empire. South Slav peoples, including the Serbs, settled throughout the peninsula from the 6th century ce forward. Meanwhile, an ethnically and linguistically distinct Albanian settlement already had begun to develop in the southwest, in what is now Albania. As Byzantine power waned, the Kosovo region became by the later Middle Ages the centre of the Serbian empire under the Nemanjić dynasty. By available accounts, its population was overwhelmingly Serb but did include a small Albanian minority. Between the mid-12th and the mid-14th century the region was richly endowed with Serbian Orthodox sites, such as the Dečani Monastery (Deçan Monastery; 1327–35) with its more than 1,000 frescoes.