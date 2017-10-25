Biznes
Bujqësi
Energjetikë
Infrastrukturë
Industri
Ndërtimtari
Prodhimtari
Telekomunikacion
Tregti
Turizëm
Zhvillim
Financë
Bankë
Bursë
Buxhet
Fiskale
Monetare
Sigurime
Politikë
Sociale
Investime
Korrupsion
Siguri
Karrierë
Këshilla
Profil
Top
Teknologji
Inovacion
Opinione
Intervistë
PS
Business
Finance
Politics
Technology
World
Search
Biznes
Bujqësi
Energjetikë
Infrastrukturë
Industri
Ndërtimtari
Prodhimtari
Telekomunikacion
Tregti
Turizëm
Zhvillim
Financë
Bankë
Bursë
Buxhet
Fiskale
Monetare
Sigurime
Politikë
Sociale
Investime
Korrupsion
Siguri
Karrierë
Këshilla
Profil
Top
Teknologji
Inovacion
Opinione
Intervistë
PS
Business
Finance
Politics
Technology
World
Ballina
Financë
Buxhet
Procesi i përgatitjes së Buxhetit të Kosovës (Infografikë)
Procesi i përgatitjes së Buxhetit të Kosovës (Infografikë)
Oct 25, 2017
Sulmuesit e Evropës nga brenda
Të ngjajshme
Sulmuesit e Evropës nga brenda
Oct 25, 2017
Shpenzimet e Buxhetit të Kosovës për vitin 2017 – Buxheti i Komunave (Infografikë)
Oct 25, 2017
Shpenzimet e Buxhetit të Kosovës për vitin 2017 – Buxheti Qendror (Infografikë)
Oct 25, 2017
10 reasons to make Kosovo your next adventure tourism destination
Interesting facts about Kosova
Is the albanian media closing in on itself?
International Year in Review: US, UK, EU, Canada, Japan, China
Kosovo participates in the workshop organized by the OECD in UAE
KosICT16, hosted over 1,700 attendees within two days
Why does the West tolerate high-level corruption in Kosovo?
India ‘infiltrated’ by Turkey coup mastermind followers, warns Ankara
Kosovo strategic country for potential investors from India
Why India has Not Recognized Kosovo?
Like
Hamza për FMN: Reformat e FMN-së ndihmuan ruajtjen e stabilitetit ekonomik dhe financiar në vend
Sep 30, 2017
Imeri: ATK tejkalon projeksionet e pritura [Video]
Oct 22, 2016